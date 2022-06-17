Airbnb adds ‘vineyards’ category for your next winery getaway

article

Have you been dreaming of taking a trip to wine country lately? Well, Airbnb could help you with your travel plans!

The vacation rental company recently launched a "Vineyard" category on its site, which allows travelers to narrow down their search to properties that grow grapes (and hopefully serve wine!).

Airbnb says the category already features more than 100,000 homes around the world.

This new option comes after Airbnb’s introduction to "Airbnb Categories" intended to help users "discover millions of unique homes guests never knew existed." The 56 categories include "mansions," "farms," "OMG!" and "off-the-grid."

"The way people travel has changed forever. That’s why we’re introducing the biggest change to Airbnb in a decade," Brian Chesky, CEO and Co-Founder of Airbnb said in a press release. "First, people are more flexible about where they live and work, so we’ve designed a new way to search with Airbnb Categories. Second, people are taking longer trips, so we created Split Stays to give you more options by splitting your trip between two homes. And third, we’re introducing AirCover for guests, giving you the confidence to book knowing that Airbnb’s got your back."

According to the company, "Airbnb Categories" organize homes based on their style, location or proximity to a travel activity. As you view different categories, the map intelligently zooms to show you where the homes are located.

"The 56 Airbnb Categories include more than 4 million unique homes that are made possible by our Hosts all around the world," Airbnb spokesperson Haven Thorn told FOX Television Stations. "Airbnb Categories organize homes by what makes them unique, which helps people discover places they wouldn’t have otherwise found. This can help alleviate over-tourism by redistributing travel to new locations beyond the same popular destinations."

This new feature comes as many companies and businesses continue to look for new ways to uniquely expand their accommodations.

Last year, an Airbnb listing announced that Winnie the Pooh fans could book a stay at the honey-loving bear’s home in the forest, which inspired the fictional land of the Hundred Acre Wood.

RELATED: A replica of the iconic Grinch cave could be yours for the night

The Airbnb listing, "A house fit for Disney’s Winnie the Pooh," boasted a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood. The tiny home is located in Nutley, England, United Kingdom.

In addition, this summer, the largest treehouse resort in the world is set to open near one of the nation’s most visited national parks — where you’ll be able to visit and stay overnight.

RELATED: The world’s largest treehouse resort to open in Tennessee — how you can stay here

The Sanctuary Treehouse Resort is situated on 40 acres in the Smoky Mountain area of East Tennessee and is located on two golf courses in the Smoky Mountains — a short distance from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.