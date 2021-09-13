Agnes Scott College named most innovative liberal arts college in country

article

For the fourth consecutive year, Agnes Scott College has been ranked as the United State's most innovative liberal arts college.

That's according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges' rankings among all higher education institutions.

The college also maintained its number one spot for first-year experiences and ranked second among liberal arts colleges for best undergraduate teaching and learning communities.

"Agnes Scott continues to be a trailblazer and thought leader in liberal arts education as an institution committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive intellectual community that supports students from first-year orientation through commencement and beyond," Agnes Scott president Leocadia I. Zak said in a statement. "We are honored to be recognized as a top institution by U.S. News & World Report and thrilled that our reputation continues to grow around the nation."

The Decatur university was founded in 1889 and is focused on leadership development, global learning, and professional success.

For the full list of rankings by U.S. News & World Report, click here .

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.