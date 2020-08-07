After more than 50 years in law enforcement, long-time investigator passes away

article

An investigator who served in the law enforcement profession for more than 50 years passed away earlier this week.

Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said Investigator Jack Simpson passed away on Aug. 5.

Simpson served as a special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 20 years, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years, and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

Sheriff Brown released a statement on Simpson's passing:

“Today we mourn the loss of one who truly demonstrated that ‘age is just a number!’ Both the citizens of Newton County and the law enforcement profession benefited from his intellect, skills, and perseverance,” said Sheriff Brown. “Some may have asked when he was going home. I have known Mr. Jack Simpson for more than 45 years, so I ask: how old is too old? Wisdom cannot be sacrificed for the sake of public opinion!

“Mr. Jack Simpson set the tone for the women and men who clocked in and out of our office every day. He showed up, did his job, and made sure that his fellow officers represented our profession. He helped us garner much from the past and helped us look forward to an even richer future. He was a walking history book, author, speaker, and even found time to write a column for The Rockdale Citizen. He actually lived the history that most of us read about in textbooks, and we are blessed that he freely shared it with us.

“Many citizens, upon hearing of his passing, shared the joy that they experienced in every conversation with him. We are all better because we came in contact with this ‘giant of a man.’ He will be sorely missed, and we will feel the void of his passing.

"Thank you, Investigator Jack Simpson, for sharing the last twenty years of your illustrious career with us. On behalf of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, I thank you for ‘serving and protecting’ the citizens of Newton County.”