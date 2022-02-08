Afro-Latino community finds ways to celebrate both heritages

Atlanta is a melting pot of cultures and many members of the Afro-Latino community said it took them some time to stand strong and embrace their culture.

Many in the community said they always felt like they were forced to choose sides.

"It’s an ‘and’ statement. I’m Latino ‘and’ I’m Black," said Joel Alvarado.

"We are of one people in the African diaspora," said Louis Negron.

These Morehouse University grads said they identify as Afro-Latino-and are proud to represent both but it hasn’t always been easy.

"When I first got here, people just thought I was a light-skinned Black man. I remember when I was at the library brother came up to me and asked how did I get my hair to look this way," said Alvarado.

"For us, we had to create our only tribe to fit in there," said Negron.

Louis Negron is the executive director of the 100 Black Men of Atlanta and his journey started decades ago when his Black Puerto Rican father and white Puerto Rican mother migrated to California.

"In the community, most people thought they were a Black and white couple as we know, especially during the 50s and 60s. The fact that I grew up in North Oakland, where the Black Panther Party was found, Hugh P. Newton went to my high school, so I grew up in the midst of civil rights and civil unrest," said Negron.

He said it took time to be able to proudly identify and stand strong in both cultures

"It’s the time for us to have a discussion of what race may look like. I think it’s also important for us to have a discussion of the true spirit and the nature means for us to be a shared brothers and sisters," said Negron.

"It’s just too complicated to explain to people that I’m Black and Latino," said Alvarado.

Alvarado’s journey to understanding and pride makes him who he is today.

"And when Latinos started coming into Georgia and into the Southeast, basically we’re told to choose a side, right? That either you’re gonna be with Blacks or you’re gonna be with whites and really a lot of that meant, was based on how you looked, who you associate with," said Alvarado.

The two men said sometimes there is still ignorance from the community.

"Even though we are a part of the United States, and I’m American, I’m fourth-generation American, I’m a veteran, but people would still ask me about, oh you know, how did I get into the country or how, do I have a green card, or you know, I speak English so well. I mean all these microaggressions they would throw at me," said Alvarado.

Looking around Atlanta, there are signs of the longtime impacts from the culture all around like Buford Highway to Sara Gonzalez Memorial Park, the first park in the state of Georgia named for a Latinx individual. Her story is like many across the country.

"Was the president and chairwoman of the Georgia Hispanic Chamber. She was Afro-Cuban and her story, I mean, she came as an immigrant and how she made her way as a businesswoman," said Negron.

"We are more alike than dissimilar. I hope people understand that it’s important for people to define who they are as human beings," said Alvarado.

And what about for those little boys and girls who might not feel comfortable in their skin?

"Believe in themselves. To trust the inner voice in their gut and their heart. They are beautiful, they are talented," aid Negron.

Reporter: "Afro Latino is…"

Alvarado: "A blessing because it allows me to be a part of two communities that have such a rich history and rich culture."

