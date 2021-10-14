Afghan couple marries at Indiana military base after family’s evacuation

Two Afghan U.S. military personnel who escaped the country when the Taliban took over following the U.S. exit in August got married at a military base in Indiana on Oct. 9.

The couple was able to tie the knot after their family was safely evacuated to the United States, officials told Storyful.

Video of the ceremony shows the pair, who were not identified, and a number of attendees at the Camp Atterbury chapel, which was built in 1942 — the same year the camp was founded.

Speaking to media on Oct. 14, Garrison Commander of Camp Atterbury Col. Michael Grundman said their goal was "to provide the best possible safe haven for our Afghan guests… aided by the cities and towns through a massive statewide donation drive."

Thousands of Afghans were airlifted out of Afghanistan in an evacuation effort in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal and the swift takeover of the country by the Taliban.

The U.S. military began receiving new Afghanistan evacuees in the United States last month after thousands wrapped up a nearly month-long pause in Europe and the Middle East to get measles shots.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Sept. 30 that there are about 14,000 Afghans overseas that are expected to come to the U.S. to meet the already 53,000 scattered across eight U.S. military installations in America.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful and The Associated Press contributed.

