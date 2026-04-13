Adults over 50 are 'Stronger Now' thanks to Sandy Springs gym

The Brief Alex Mitchell is the founder and CEO of Stronger Now Gym, which specializes in helping adults 50 and older improve their strength, balance, and coordination. The Stronger Now journey begins with a free consultation with Mitchell, who says he likes to design personalized workout plans for each member depending on their ultimate fitness goals. Mitchell and his team say lifting weights improves muscles, joints, and posture — all keys to aging gracefully.



Ask Alex Mitchell about the importance of physical fitness, and you’ll probably hear him repeat this phrase: "Strength is the fountain of youth."

And the Sandy Springs fitness coach and entrepreneur would know, as the CEO and founder of Stronger Now Gym. Mitchell’s passion for helping adults 50 and older improve their strength, balance, and coordination led him to open the gym back in 2020, and it’s grown into a thriving hub where older adults are learning safe ways to stay active. In fact, the business has grown so much that it recently expanded into a new space, at 6055 Sandy Springs Circle (that’s very close to the City Springs development), which officially opened earlier this year.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we visited the new space and spent a few hours with Coach Alex and his clients, learning more about how strength training is changing and improving lives. The Stronger Now journey begins with a free consultation with Mitchell, who says he likes to design personalized workout plans for each member depending on their ultimate fitness goals. Small Group Training is also available (coaches say the class sizes are always kept small to ensure personal attention), as is private coaching.

And if the idea of strength training sounds intimidating, Mitchell and his team say it won’t feel that way at all. They say lifting weights improves muscles, joints, and posture — all keys to aging gracefully.

For more information on Stronger Now Gym in Sandy Springs, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the gym, working out with members and learning how to age with strength!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Stronger Now Gym website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



