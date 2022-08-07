Smoke billows from Buckhead adult entertainment club on Piedmont Road

article

Firefighters responded to flames near a nightclub on Sunday morning in Buckhead.

Atlanta Fire responded to a call at around 10:40 a.m. at 2159 Piedmont Road. The address is near XTC, an adult entertainment club and Tower, Beer, Wine & Spirits.

Multiple firetrucks were at the scene. A lane was closed, causing delays south of the club on Piedmont Road.

Fire officials said crews saw smoke coming from the two-story building when they arrived.

Firefighters found flames underneath an air conditioning unit on the roof. Firefighters contained the fire from inside.

Officials said there were no injuries.

