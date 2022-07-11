Adult clubs to get green light to hire off-duty Atlanta police officers

Adult clubs in Atlanta soon will get the green light to pay police officers to provide security.

Darin Schierbaum, the interim chief, said he will change the decades-old policy prohibiting off-duty extra jobs for these establishments.

Marci Collier Overstreet, a member of the council, argued it is unfair to the strip club owners, who see regular nightspots can employ sworn officers.

"We want the playing field to be even," Overstreet told the interim chief.

Schierbaum said the policy will include "safeguards".

Inside the Atlanta Police Department, a number of veteran officers are skeptical of this change.

They do not like the ideal of putting an officer -- especially a younger cop -- in the adult club environment.