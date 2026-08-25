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Adult Big Wheel Club puts a wild spin on team building

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published August 25, 2026 9:44 AM EDT
Published August 25, 2026 9:44 AM EDT
Mobile team building comes to North Druid Hills
Mobile team building comes to North Druid Hills

Mobile team building comes to North Druid Hills

The Adult Big Wheel Club operates as a mobile team-building business in Atlanta, offering corporate events, fundraisers and custom gatherings.

The Brief

    • Adult Big Wheel Club is a corporate team building concept that puts grownups on Big Wheels and lets them loose on a course designed to enhance communication skills, memory, and teamwork.
    • Danny and Marta Walls created the business after buying their own adult-sized Big Wheels in 2016.
    • Danny Walls calls the business a "mobile" one, which means Adult Big Wheel Club will either bring the course to the clients, or source a venue.

ATLANTA - Crank up your favorite version of "Proud Mary" — because the big wheels are turning on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we spent some time with the husband-and-wife duo behind Adult Big Wheel Club. This corporate team-building concept literally puts grownups on Big Wheels and lets them loose on a course designed to "rev up" communication skills, memory, and teamwork!

Danny and Marta Walls created the business after buying a couple of adult-sized Big Wheels in 2016; they say the public's delighted reaction made them realize they could create a business concept that would both help others and be a complete blast.

And since both had experience in corporate America and knew what worked — and didn't work — in team building, Adult Big Wheel Club was born.

Danny Walls calls the business a "mobile" one, which means Adult Big Wheel Club will either bring the course to the clients or source a venue.

Walls says all the experiences — including team building, events, and fundraisers — are fully hosted and coached by Adult Big Wheel Club staffers. And while the word "adult" is right there in the title, youth sizes are also available (for ages 7 to 11). And there are also franchising opportunities available in areas outside of Atlanta – click here for more information.

So…you ready to roll? We were! Click the video player in this article to check out our action-packed morning with Adult Big Wheel Club —and click here for more information on the business!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Adult Big Wheel Club website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

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