Adult Big Wheel Club puts a wild spin on team building

The Brief Adult Big Wheel Club is a corporate team building concept that puts grownups on Big Wheels and lets them loose on a course designed to enhance communication skills, memory, and teamwork. Danny and Marta Walls created the business after buying their own adult-sized Big Wheels in 2016. Danny Walls calls the business a "mobile" one, which means Adult Big Wheel Club will either bring the course to the clients, or source a venue.



Crank up your favorite version of "Proud Mary" — because the big wheels are turning on Good Day Atlanta!

This morning, we spent some time with the husband-and-wife duo behind Adult Big Wheel Club. This corporate team-building concept literally puts grownups on Big Wheels and lets them loose on a course designed to "rev up" communication skills, memory, and teamwork!

Danny and Marta Walls created the business after buying a couple of adult-sized Big Wheels in 2016; they say the public's delighted reaction made them realize they could create a business concept that would both help others and be a complete blast.

And since both had experience in corporate America and knew what worked — and didn't work — in team building, Adult Big Wheel Club was born.

Danny Walls calls the business a "mobile" one, which means Adult Big Wheel Club will either bring the course to the clients or source a venue.

Walls says all the experiences — including team building, events, and fundraisers — are fully hosted and coached by Adult Big Wheel Club staffers. And while the word "adult" is right there in the title, youth sizes are also available (for ages 7 to 11). And there are also franchising opportunities available in areas outside of Atlanta – click here for more information.

So…you ready to roll? We were! Click the video player in this article to check out our action-packed morning with Adult Big Wheel Club —and click here for more information on the business!