Adidas launching post-mastectomy sports bra for women

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Adidas is doing something pretty great for women.

The athletic company is launching a post-mastectomy bra.

The bra, which was designed by Stella McCartney, is constructed with a special design to cater to women who have had surgery for breast cancer.

The cause is near and dear to McCartney, who lost her own mother to the disease.

"I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care. This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training," McCartney said.

