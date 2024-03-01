'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son official cause of death determined

article

Adam Harrison, the son of "Pawn Stars" personality Rick Harrison, died from an accidental overdose.

Adam's cause of death was due to "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," Clark County Nevada coroners confirmed to Fox News Digital.

His manner of death was ruled an accident. Adam died Jan. 19 at the age of 39.

Rick had previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that fentanyl was to blame for his son's death.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Rick told Fox News Digital in January. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

The Drug Enforcement Agency lists fentanyl as a Schedule II controlled substance "that is similar to morphine but about 100 times more potent," and noted two milligrams (less than a grain of salt) of the synthetic opioid can be lethal, depending on a person's body size.

In an incident report obtained by the New York Post , Adam had reportedly been behind bars for months before moving into a guesthouse in the Las Vegas area, where he was found dead Jan. 19.

Adam was living in the guesthouse for two weeks before his death, according to the report. A woman who lived in an RV between the main house and the guesthouse told police he "demonstrated some alarming behavior, including barricading himself in the house by pushing furniture against the house."

Adam was last seen Jan. 17, the outlet stated. A woman renting the main house became concerned when he didn't answer the door after she knocked multiple times. She reportedly found a message from Adam on Facebook saying he was sick and would quarantine.

On Jan. 19, the woman contacted the landlord, who went into the guesthouse and found Adam unresponsive in bed.

Police reportedly found "two vials of a redacted substance next to the mattress," in addition to "foil with an unknown pill, lighters and narcotic paraphernalia straws."

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for more information.

Adam was Rick's second child with his ex-wife Kim. Rick and Kim also have a son, Corey, who is featured on "Pawn Stars." Rick remarried and has a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the shop and in the family business.

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and is the No. 2 reality show on television behind "Jersey Shore." The premiere date for season 23 has yet to be released.

