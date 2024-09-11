Adairsville Middle School mourns the loss of beloved STEM teacher 'Mr. Cool'

article

The Adairsville Middle School community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator, affectionately known as "Mr. Cool," who passed away recently. Alan Cook, who served at the school since 2018, was a STEM connections teacher, robotics coach, and a key figure in the school’s science and technology programs.

"Mr. Alan Cook, our 'Mr. Cool,' was the epitome of what it means to be a STEM teacher," said Summer Glancy, an AMS science teacher. "He loved to see his students figure out experiments and solve them, and get excited about what they were learning. He was instrumental in creating a well-known STEM initiative here called Project Bluebird."

In addition to his teaching roles, Cook was well known for his contributions outside the classroom, including taking drone photos for the annual Adairsville Pink-Out event, which supports community members affected by cancer. He was also regarded as the school's "go-to technology guy," drawing on skills from his previous career as an automotive technician.

"He could fix anything, loved everything related to STEM and Pokémon Go, and carried his Rubik’s Cube everywhere," added Glancy. "We love him and will miss him."

Adairsville Middle School staff described Cook as passionate, sweet, and kind as they cope with his sudden loss. Crisis teams have been made available on campus this week to provide support to students and staff.