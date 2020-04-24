Expand / Collapse search

Acworth police make arrest in drug investigation

Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police announced an arrest in a drug investigation. 

Police started investigating after someone filed a complaint. Investigators found around 88 pounds of the hallucinogenic tryptamine drug, dimethyltryptamine in a storage unit. 

The unit was rented by 57-year-old Joseph MacMillan. 

Officers took MacMillan into custody Thursday. MacMillan is charged with manufacturing a Schedule I drug. 

He was taken to the Acworth Detention Facility.

Anyone with additional information in regards to this case should contact the Acworth Police Department.