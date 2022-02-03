Police: Missing Acworth man last seen running on Ring camera

article

Acworth police need your help finding a missing man last seen on his Ring camera early Thursday morning.

Officials say they were called about the disappearance of Joseph Radmore at a home in the area of Devon Park Lane.

Radmore's father told police that he saw his son go walk the family dog and. When his son took the dog back into the house, Radmore's father said he saw him on the Ring camera run down the driveway. That was the last time he saw his son.

Radmore was last known to be wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, and possibly a grey hoodie.

If you have any information that could help in the search, please call the Acworth Police at 770-974-3111.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE