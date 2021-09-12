Acworth man charged with fatally shooting his wife, police say

Police in Acworth are investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Sunday.

Police said 32-year-old Adrienne Rush was shot at 4958 Parke Brooke Drive in Acworth. Paramedics took Rush to Kennestone Hospital where she died.

Police identified the victim's husband 34-year-old Acworth resident Quinterias Beck as the shooter.

Police said Beck faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said Beck is booked in Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives are still investigating police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

