Former Acworth DQ managers accused of scamming restaurant out of over $40K

The Brief



Two former managers of an Acworth Dairy Queen are accused of pulling two different scams, stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the restaurant.

Acworth police say over four months, Sherif Mousa and Sherif Awad stole about $27,000.

Investigators say when customers paid with a credit card, the money wasn't going to the restaurant, but diverted to an account the two men set up.

"The employees were using a payment terminal and diverting funds from the customers' transactions to their own bank accounts," said Sgt. Erik Mistretta with Acworth Police.

Acworth police say in a separate scam, the two managers had a former employee still on the payroll. They say the men would take those checks, forge the man's signature and cash them.

They allegedly racked up about $17,000 on that scam.