Acworth computer networks targeted in early June cyberattack
ACWORTH, Ga. - Officials in Acworth are investigating a cyberattack that compromised a selection of government computer networks on June 8.
Acworth computer systems compromised
What we know:
The city recently identified a cybersecurity incident that impacted specific computer networks on June 8.
Officials immediately brought in cybersecurity professionals and alerted law enforcement to help secure the infrastructure.
All municipal services remain fully operational because IT teams have completely restored the affected networks.
Digital investigation continues
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the specific names of the computer networks that were compromised during the digital intrusion.
City officials cannot share further specifics because the digital forensics investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from an official statement released by the City of Acworth, which outlined the timeline of the network disruption and its current operational status.