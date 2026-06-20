Acworth computer networks targeted in early June cyberattack

The Brief An Acworth cybersecurity incident disrupted certain computer systems after officials discovered an unauthorized digital intrusion earlier this month. Local officials confirmed that all impacted city systems are now fully restored and daily operations face no ongoing disruptions.



Officials in Acworth are investigating a cyberattack that compromised a selection of government computer networks on June 8.

Acworth computer systems compromised

What we know:

The city recently identified a cybersecurity incident that impacted specific computer networks on June 8.

Officials immediately brought in cybersecurity professionals and alerted law enforcement to help secure the infrastructure.

All municipal services remain fully operational because IT teams have completely restored the affected networks.

Digital investigation continues

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific names of the computer networks that were compromised during the digital intrusion.

City officials cannot share further specifics because the digital forensics investigation remains active and ongoing.