Actress Morgan Fairchild fundraises for metro Atlanta animal shelter

You know Morgan Fairchild as the glamorous star of numerous television series and films, including "Falcon Crest" and "Flamingo Road." But what you might not know is that the Emmy-nominated actress is also a tireless advocate for animals — and it’s that passion that brings her to metro Atlanta this week.

Fairchild will appear at a pair of events this week benefitting Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, the Atlanta-based nonprofit which rescues animals and helps find them forever homes.

First up, the actress will take part in a panel discussion called Timeless Beauty (also featuring our own Joanne Feldman!) at Dillard’s North Point Mall on Thursday evening at 6 p.m., during which 10% of sales will benefit Furkids. Then, Fairchild will appear at Paws for Cocktails, the annual Furkids fall fundraiser, happening Saturday evening at 6 p.m. at the organization’s campus in Cumming.

"I’m very excited because it’s for Furkids," says the actress of the metro Atlanta events. "I love the work they do. They’re the largest no-kill shelter in the Southeast [for cats] … and then Sadie’s Place, which is for rescued dogs, and so I just love the work that they do."

Click here for more information on Thursday evening’s Timeless Beauty panel, and here for information on Paws for Cocktails.

