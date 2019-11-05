Acclaimed jazz singer returns to Atlanta for City Winery show

She’s an Emmy-nominated actress and acclaimed singer who had local audiences buzzing after her debut at this year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival. Now, Rhonda Ross is back in the South, bringing her unique voice to the stage at City Winery Atlanta for the first time.

Rhonda Ross and husband Rodney Kendrick will perform at the popular Atlanta venue (located at Ponce City Market) tonight at 8:00 p.m., presenting a set of jazz and soul songs along with selections from Rhonda’s debut album, In Case You Didn’t Know. Ross is the daughter of superstar singer Diana Ross and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, Jr. – and has spent much of this year’s celebrating her mother’s 75th birthday year along with the 60th anniversary of the legendary label. While she first gained notice for her acting, scoring a Daytime Emmy nomination for her role in the legendary soap opera Another World, Ross now focuses on writing and recording music, often opening for her mother on tour and performing with her pianist/composer husband around the world. And speaking of, Mr. Kendrick is also an acclaimed musician, performing with legends including James Brown and Abbey Lincoln and releasing albums including his latest, The Colors of Rhythm.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for tonight’s show, and tickets start at $25 (click here to purchase). City Winery Atlanta is located at 650 North Avenue in Atlanta.

We spent some time with Rhonda Ross when she was here in Atlanta for the Jazz Festival – and we couldn’t wait to do it again now that she’s back in town. Click the video players in this article to check out our morning with the refreshingly honest and endlessly positive performer.