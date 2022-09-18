Abrams talks gun safety, GOP candidates urge voter participation ahead of November election

It was a busy weekend on the campaign trail as candidates in Georgia’s upcoming gubernatorial election held events throughout. Both republican and democratic candidates made stops on the campaign trail, holding events to talk face to face with voters ahead of the November election.

"It’s an honor to be here today to have the conversations that we need to have about gun safety…about the AAPI community," democratic candidate Stacey Abrams said addressing a group of voters Sunday.

Abrams met with members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community to host a discussion on gun violence and their experience with racial discrimination.

Both topics sparked a nationwide discussion after the Atlanta spa shootings that took the lives of 8 people including Robert Peterson’s mother Yong Ae Yue.

"Gun violence affects my family in two ways…my nephew was also killed because of gun violence the year before my mother was murdered…to have my mother be taken away not only for gun violence but racial hatred and bigotry made it hurt even worse," Peterson said.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams hosts a town hall with members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In Hart County, community members welcomed Governor Brian Kemp along with other GOP candidates including US Senate hopeful Herschel Walker and candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

"If we had folks in elected office from the city government to the White House with farm values, we would be a lot better off as a country as a state as a community," Harper told voters.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp meets with voters in Hart County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

As the road to November gets closer to its end, candidates on both sides of the aisle vying to represent Georgia residents had one message to send to voters in the state now considered a battleground state.

"Tell ten of your friends to tell ten of their friends to tell ten of their friends to get out and vote…vote for people that believe in this country, vote for people that believe in your kids, vote for people that believe in law and order," Herschel Walker said during his remarks.

"If you don’t vote, you did vote. You voted for a democrat…we need every single body in this fight," Labor Commissioner candidate Bruce Thompson added.

There are 51 days until Election Day on Tuesday, November 8th. The deadline to register to vote is October 11th. For information on how to register, you can click here.