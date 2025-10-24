Abdullah the Butcher, WWE legend & former Atlanta restaurant owner, hospitalized

article

Wrestling fans around the world are rallying behind WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher, who is reportedly facing serious health issues.

What we know:

His longtime booking agent, Steve Stasiak, shared the news Thursday on social media, asking supporters to send prayers, positive thoughts, and strength his way. No further details about Abdullah’s condition have been released.

The backstory:

Born Lawrence Shreve, Abdullah, age 84, launched his wrestling career as a teenager in the late 1950s and became an international sensation in the 1970s and ’80s, especially through All Japan Pro Wrestling. Known for his wild, violent and often bloody style, he battled some of wrestling’s biggest icons including Jumbo Tsuruta, Terry Funk, Andre the Giant, and even Hulk Hogan.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. That same year, however, his legacy came under scrutiny after fellow wrestler Devon Nicholson accused him of passing along Hepatitis C during a match years earlier. Nicholson later won a $2 million judgment against Abdullah.

Restaurant in Atlanta

What we know:

Outside the ring, Abdullah carved out a different kind of fame in metro Atlanta with his longtime restaurant, Abdullah the Butcher House of Ribs & Chinese Food, on Fairburn Road. The spot was packed with memorabilia from his career — championship belts, photos with wrestling stars — and served a unique menu that blended barbecue favorites like ribs and rib tips with fried gizzards, teriyaki chicken, and sweet and sour dishes. The restaurant, which opened in the 1990s while he was still wrestling, closed in 2016.

