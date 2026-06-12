Abandoned apartment fire on Candler Road causes heavy traffic delays

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Firefighters battle a blaze at the abandoned Winston Manor apartments on Candler Road in DeKalb County on June 12, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Traffic along Candler Road slowed down Friday evening as firefighters battled a massive fire at the abandoned Winston Manor apartments. Officials expect the building to be a total loss after smoke from the flames billowed for miles during the commute. The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department previously responded to another fire at the exact same apartment complex in November 2017.



Traffic along Candler Road was slowed during the Friday evening commute due to an apartment fire.

What we know:

The fire broke out at the abandoned Winston Manor apartments, located in the 2500 block of Candler Road just north of Interstate 20. Smoke could be seen for miles billowing out of the burning building. Firefighters spent several hours on the scene hitting the hot spots. The building appears to be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

The backstory:

This is not the first fire to hit the complex. The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department shared video of one of the buildings burning back in November 2017.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what caused the apartment fire to break out or if anyone was injured in the blaze. Officials have not released information regarding exactly how many firefighters responded to the scene or how long it will take to clear the traffic delays on Candler Road.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.