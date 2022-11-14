Police searching for missing DeKalb County teenager

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a missing teenager who disappeared over the weekend.

Officials say 18-year-old Aaron was last seen on Saturday near Terrytown Lane after leaving his home.

According to police, Aaron is 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

It is not known what Aaron was wearing when he went mising.

If you have any information about where Aaron could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.