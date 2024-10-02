'A Nightmare on Elm Street' stars reflect on 40 years of horror hit

"One, two … Freddy’s coming for you…"

With those haunting lyrics, horror history was made.

Wes Craven’s cinematic classic "A Nightmare on Elm Street" was released in theaters in November 1984, and to mark the 40th anniversary, Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing the film for the first time on 4K UHD - digitally on Oct. 1 and on physical on Oct. 15.

Considering it was a massive commercial hit that spawned an entire franchise of sequels, books, games, comics, toys, and a television series, it’s likely that you’re already very familiar with the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street." But in case you’re not, the film stars Robert Englund in an iconic performance as Freddy Krueger, a former child killer who haunts the dreams of the children whose parents burned him alive.

With his fedora, red and green sweater, and glove fitted with claw-like blades, Freddy Krueger instantly became the most recognizable movie monster in years, thanks in large part to Englund’s indelible characterization. And matching Englund scream-for-scream was Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, the sleep-deprived teen who decides it's time to stop running from Freddy and fight back instead.

In honor of the much-anticipated 4K UHD 40th anniversary release, we recently got the incredible chance to chat with Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp about "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and its place in horror history. Click the video player to check it out, and remember … three, four … better lock your door!