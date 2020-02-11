A bird’s-eye view of Georgia’s massive Kidsignments Sale

It’s one of the largest consignment events in the country – and you’ve seen it plenty of times on Good Day Atlanta. But now that Kidsignments is back with its annual Spring Sale, we wanted to show you the massive operation from a vantage point we’ve never had before.

The FOX Flight Team spent some time at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds this week, flying our drone indoors and over the crowded clothing racks and stuffed boxes at this year’s Kidsignments Spring Sale.

Kidsignments recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and brings together more than 1,500 sellers offering gently-used items for children, including clothing, toys, books, furniture and more. And with two buildings at the Fairgrounds totaling about 30,000 square feet of space, there are countless bargains waiting to be discovered inside.

This year’s sale opens to the public at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th and continues until 9:00 p.m. – but due to the first-day crowd size, children are not allowed inside until after 2:00 p.m.

The sale continues from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Kidsignments, you can click over to the event’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our awesome drone footage of this year’s sale!