911 call: UPS driver kidnapped and robbed in NW Atlanta

Police have released the 911 call reporting to police that a UPS truck driver was kidnapped at gunpoint early Monday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Police said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Bankhead Court and found a UPS driver and other UPS employees, who told officers that the victim had been driving a UPS tractor-trailer from a nearby facility.

Investigators learned around 3:30 a.m., while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, an armed person got into the truck and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Court.

The suspect and other people tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor-trailer.

The company tracked the truck to Bankhead Court when it was reported overdue. Employees found the driver un-injured inside the trailer.

Robbery investigators responded and are beginning their investigation.

The driver was found uninjured.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

