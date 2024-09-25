90-year-old man found stabbed to death inside northeast Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA - A 90-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday morning in northeast Atlanta.
Officers from the Atlanta Police Department responded to a call about an unresponsive person at 760 Sidney Marcus Boulevard NE at approximately 7:48 a.m., authorities reported. Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered the elderly man with multiple stab wounds. Medics who responded pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities have not released the victim's identity, and no further details have been provided about potential suspects or a motive.