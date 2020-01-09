9-year-old Georgia boy found safe following kidnapping

article

A 9-year-old boy abducted from Banks County in Georgia has been found safe, according to officials.

Gabriel Salas, 9, is said to have sandy blonde hair, wearing a green shirt and wearing glasses. The Banks County Sheriff's Office had advised for people to be on the lookout for a newer model Chevrolet Impala 4-door silver sedan with a Florida or Kentucky tag. The suspect vehicle had last been seen leaving the area of Highway 164 towards Highway 63 in Banks County.

Authorities said the driver may have been a male by the name of David Salas. They had believed the two were heading to south Georgia or Florida.



