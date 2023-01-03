9-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run at southeast Atlanta rec center, police say

Police are searching for the person who hit and killed a 9-year-old boy with a vehicle near a southeast Atlanta rec center on Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the Rosel Fann Recreation Center located at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE.

Atlanta police say the boy was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say his injuries were too severe and he died at the hospital.

Investigators say the vehicles that struck the boy fled the scene. A description and video of the vehicle were still being gathered by investigators at the scene as of late Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Department Accident Investigations Unit.