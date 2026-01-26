87 charged in nationwide ATM 'jackpotting' scheme tied to Tren de Aragua gang

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photos used as evidence in the case. (DOJ)

The Brief A federal grand jury in Nebraska has indicted 87 people linked to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for a nationwide ATM "jackpotting" scheme. Using "Ploutus" malware, the group allegedly siphoned millions from ATMs to fund a range of violent crimes, including child sex trafficking in Nebraska. Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized the DOJ's commitment to dismantling the group, which has seen nearly 300 members prosecuted to date.



A federal grand jury in the District of Nebraska has charged a total of 87 individuals for their roles in a nationwide conspiracy to steal millions of dollars from American financial institutions using ATM "jackpotting" malware.

Nationwide ATM "jackpotting" scheme

What we know:

The Department of Justice announced the charges Monday after an additional indictment was returned charging 31 new defendants, in addition to 56 others previously charged in a massive Homeland Security Task Force operation.

According to federal prosecutors, the criminal ring is largely composed of Venezuelan and Colombian nationals, including members of Tren de Aragua (TdA), a transnational criminal organization that the U.S. government has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The 32-count indictment details a complex scheme where defendants allegedly utilized malware known as "Ploutus" to override ATM security systems, forcing the machines to dispense vast sums of cash. The charges leveled against the 87 defendants include:

Conspiracy to commit bank fraud

Conspiracy to commit bank burglary and computer fraud

Bank fraud and bank burglary

Damage to computers

Funding for Tren de Aragua

What they're saying:

Federal officials stated that the millions of dollars stolen through these attacks were used to fund TdA’s global activities, including kidnapping, murder, and the sex trafficking of children in Nebraska.

"Tren de Aragua is a complex terrorist organization that commits serious financial crimes in addition to horrific rapes, murders, and drug trafficking," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. She noted that the Department of Justice has already prosecuted more than 290 members of the group.

Joint Task Force Vulcan

What's next:

The charges are a part of an ongoing effort to dismantle TdA's financial pipeline, and is being led by the Joint Task Force Vulcan, which was created in 2016 to fight MS-13.