86-year-old golfer battles cancer with new treatment

The Brief Piedmont Fayette Hospital introduced Pluvicto, a targeted radioactive treatment, for patients battling metastatic prostate cancer. Patient Wayne McAteer, 86, is halfway through his therapy, reporting minimal side effects and improved local treatment access. Doctors will evaluate testing in January to determine if the targeted drug successfully eradicated the cancer cells.



Doctors at Piedmont Fayette Hospital are offering new hope to men facing advanced prostate cancer through a newly available targeted drug called Pluvicto.

Targeted prostate cancer care

What we know:

Prostate cancer rates are rising across Georgia, making the timing of the new treatment critical for local patients. Pluvicto uses targeted radioactive molecules that attach directly to cancer cells while leaving surrounding healthy tissue unharmed.

Wayne McAteer, an 86-year-old businessman and former avid golfer, was diagnosed four years ago after a golf cart accident sent him to the hospital. He experienced two years of success with hormone therapy before his cancer became resistant, leaving him with few remaining choices.

McAteer started Pluvicto in May after his son, Shawn McAteer, acted as his medical advocate and suggested the option to local doctors. The treatment allows McAteer to travel just 12 minutes from home rather than trekking to a major city. Dr. Geetha Rao called Pluvicto the biggest advancement for metastatic patients in quite some time, noting that alternative options like chemotherapy offer mixed results.

Future testing and results

What we don't know:

Medical staff will not know if Pluvicto has successfully eliminated McAteer's cancer until he undergoes follow-up testing in January.

Treatment experience and outlook

What they're saying:

"The radioactive molecule is directed just where it needs to go, which is right at the cancer cells and not the normal cells," Dr. Rao said.

McAteer reported experiencing very few side effects throughout his scheduled dosage plan. "Probably the next day I have a little fatigue," McAteer said. "After that one day, it’s gone. As far as any other symptoms, very minimal. I feel great today, right now."

Shawn McAteer expressed gratitude for having cutting-edge options available locally. "It is great to drive just 12 minutes from where my dad lives and not have to go a much farther distance or into a big city to get this type of treatment," Shawn McAteer said. "So the access and the availability in Fayette County and at this hospital is a real gift."