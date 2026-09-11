Atlanta firefighters honored on 9/11 for saving 8 in Vine City fire

The Brief Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 firefighters were honored on Friday for rescuing eight residents trapped during a 3:30 a.m. apartment fire one year ago. The crew received the "Beyond the Call of Duty" award during the annual J-and-V Cares First Responders Appreciation Program. The honor was presented on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 in tribute to the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen first responders.



Thick smoke, raging flames, and children trapped on upper-floor balconies made for a chaotic scene when a 3:30 a.m. fire at the Magnolia Park Apartments in Vine City left families fighting for survival one year ago.

Crews leap into action

What we know:

As flames blocked the main stairways, firefighters from Atlanta’s Station 16 leaped into action. Now, as the nation marks 25 years since September 11th, those local first responders are being recognized with the "Beyond the Call of Duty" award for their life-saving actions.

Sgt. Andrew Kight of the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department recalled arriving at the apartment complex in the middle of the night to find an escalating crisis.

"And all I could see was hands waving through the heavy smoke on the third-storey balcony," Kight said. "Truck 16 got on scene right behind us, and they did not hesitate to start deploying ground ladders to get those families off the balcony."

An aerial view shows a large hole in the roof of the Magnolia Park Apartments in Vine City following an early morning fire last year. (Credit: FOX 5 Atlanta) (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Crews successfully rescued eight people, including four children, by using ground ladders to pull trapped residents through windows and balconies to safety.

Rookie focus and training take over

Dig deeper:

For Firefighter Darius Huff, the blaze marked the first real structure fire of his career with the department. He explained that while the situation was high-stress, the crew maintained complete focus on their duties.

"Josh rose, so I knew the truck was behind us, or we knew that they would handle that," Huff said. "Our primary challenge was to get water on fire. So, it was nerve-wracking for a little bit, exciting. You really don’t think about everything; it’s afterwards."

Despite the immediate danger, crew members noted that their training took over the moment they arrived on scene. Firefighter Coleman Lynn described the personal motivation that drives first responders when lives are on the line.

"We do train a lot, but when you see a mother hanging out the window screaming, you automatically start to think about your family," Lynn said. "And so we jumped to action."

Honoring 9/11 legacy

The backstory:

The recognition was presented by local organization J-and-V Cares, which helped establish First Responders Appreciation Day as official state law in Georgia every Sept. 11. Firefighters expressed that receiving the award on the 9/11 anniversary carried profound meaning, serving as a tribute to the ultimate sacrifice made by fallen heroes 25 years ago.

All eight victims trapped in the fire were brought to safety without major injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the 3:30 a.m. apartment fire remains under investigation.

Officials have not released structural damage estimates or the displaced status of the Magnolia Park residents.