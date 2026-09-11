'Their legacy is never lost': Former NYC agent recalls saving kids on 9/11

The Brief Former New York City Police school safety agent Deborah Darrisaw remembered helping evacuate schools near Ground Zero during the Sept. 11 attacks 25 years ago. Handing students off through a human chain system, Darrisaw put children first despite the intense heat and toxic fumes near the collapsing towers. Now celebrating her 60th birthday, Darrisaw is writing a book about overcoming fear and keeping memories alive 25 years later.



An Atlanta-area woman recalled the intense heat, toxic smells and terrifying moments spent evacuating children near Ground Zero on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Atlanta area resident remembers 9/11

What we know:

Deborah Darrisaw was working as a New York City Police school safety agent on Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center towers. Assigned to evacuate schools near Ground Zero, she moved class to class, handing children off through a human chain system. Darrisaw said she could feel the heat from the burning buildings and remembered the ground shaking as the towers fell. As a mother, she focused on getting students home safely, putting their safety ahead of her own fears.

Former NYPD school safety agent and metro Atlanta resident Deborah Darrisaw holds a framed commendation photo honoring her heroics evacuating school children near Ground Zero during the Sept. 11, 2001, World Trade Center terrorist attacks in Atlanta Expand

World Trade Center evacuation memories

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the official release date or title of Darrisaw's upcoming book.

Former NYPD school safety agent and metro Atlanta resident Deborah Darrisaw reflects on the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and her heroic efforts evacuating children near Ground Zero in Atlanta on Sept. 11, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Long-term trauma after Ground Zero

The backstory:

First interviewed two years ago in 2024, Darrisaw shared how she was honored for her heroic actions during the attacks. She recalled smelling a toxic mixture of fire, chemicals, rubber and flesh in the aftermath. As she celebrates her 60th birthday, Darrisaw said she has worked to heal, overcome her fear of flying, and continue managing her fear of large crowds.