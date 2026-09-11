Participants conquer steep trail in full gear to honor 9/11 victims

The Brief Dozens of firefighters gathered at Stone Mountain Park Friday morning to hike in honor of 9/11 victims. Participants climbed a one-mile trail in full gear, representing 160 flights of stairs to mark the 25th anniversary. Former Henry County Fire Capt. Travis Miller wore photos of fallen firefighters during the memorial hike.



Dozens of firefighters climbed Stone Mountain Friday morning to mark 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Stone Mountain memorial climb

What we know:

Firefighters from across Georgia scaled Stone Mountain starting around 9 a.m. Friday, reaching the summit about an hour and 15 minutes later. Stone Mountain Park officials expected between 150 and 200 firefighters to participate in the one-mile hike, which is equivalent to 160 flights of stairs.

Several participants completed the trek in full fire gear. Manchester Fire Department Chief Ben Williams said firefighters on 9/11 did not have an option and went in full gear, so participants made the same sacrifice. Some firefighters walked back down the mountain in their gear alongside their families.

Firefighter family tributes

What they're saying:

Former Henry County Fire Capt. Travis Miller carried photos around his neck during the hike honoring two firefighters who died during the 2001 attacks. Miller said his cousin, a New York firefighter, survived after being trapped in a truck under rubble for more than seven hours when one of the towers collapsed.

"The tradition that we keep coming up here and paying homage to those 343 that climbed the stairs and knew what was about to happen to them, and they kept on going anyway," Miller said. Henry County Fire Rescue Capt. Jason Mullinax added that the climb is the least responders could do to commemorate those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ : Firefighters gather at the summit of Stone Mountain Park on Sept. 11, 2026, after hiking a one-mile trail in full gear—equivalent to 160 flights of stairs—to honor the fallen 25 years after the 2001 terrorist attacks. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Fatalities from 9/11

By the numbers:

In total, 343 New York firefighters and nearly 3,000 people died during the Sept. 11 attacks 25 years ago.

Official ceremony details

What we don't know:

Park officials have not confirmed whether the memorial climb will remain an annual tradition at Stone Mountain for future anniversaries.