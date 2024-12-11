83-year-old woman missing for 7 months found safe, Atlanta police say

article

UPDATE:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Catherine Young has been found and is in good health.

No word on where she has been for the last seven months.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Police in Atlanta are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman.

Catherine Young was last seen at the Colombia Towers along Martin Street off Memorial Drive last Thursday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Young was not able to secure residency at the location and was not seen after.

Police say Young has an undiagnosed mental health issue and was reportedly in a mental crisis at the time.

Authorities are extremely concerned about her since the temperatures are about to dramatically drop.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the APD Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.