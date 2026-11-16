The Brief An 83-year-old Kennesaw man died Saturday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Pine Mountain Road at Laurel Lane in Kennesaw. Police say an 18-year-old Acworth driver crossed into the southbound lane, striking the victim's Toyota Camry on the driver's side. Investigators with Cobb County and Kennesaw police are still working to determine what caused the teenager's pickup truck to cross lanes.



An 83-year-old Kennesaw man died Saturday after a teenager's pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into his car on Pine Mountain Road at Laurel Lane.

Kennesaw fatal crash details

What we know:

Edward Leonhard, 83, of Kennesaw, was driving his beige 2007 Toyota Camry south on Pine Mountain Road around 12:35 p.m. Saturday, according to the Cobb County Police Department. At the same time, 18-year-old Benjamin Pettigrew of Acworth was heading north in a gray 2011 Chevrolet Silverado.

Police said Pettigrew crossed into the southbound lane directly into Leonhard's path. The front of the Chevrolet slammed into the driver's side of the Toyota at the Laurel Lane intersection.

The impact pushed Leonhard's Camry west, where it rolled to an uncontrolled stop in the woods along the western shoulder, police said. Pettigrew's Silverado veered east, coming to a final uncontrolled rest partially in the northbound lane and partially in the front yard of 6000 Pine Mountain Road.

Paramedics rushed Leonhard to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died shortly after arrival, according to investigators. Police said Pettigrew was not hurt in the collision.

Cobb County police investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined why Pettigrew entered the southbound lane.

Officials have also not announced whether Pettigrew will face any charges in connection with the crash.

How to help investigators

What you can do:

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is assisting the Kennesaw Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.