83-year-old Clarke County grandmother votes for the first time

For eight decades, Elsie Hull has watched Americans pick politicians, but this year, she finally has a say.

"First timing voting," she shouts with a smile in a brief video her granddaughter shot on December 23, proving there was at least some joy in 2020.

"It's just emotional to me to see that she was just so excited," her daughter, Geneva Lattimore-Mbanefo, said.

The grandmother and longtime FOX 5 viewer just voted for the first time ever— early, in the runoff election.

Her granddaughter Fonda Whitehead shot a video showing Ms. Elsie donning her first "Georgia voter" peach sticker.

The family said the entire process took about five minutes.

"She already knew who she wanted to pick," Taylor Bennett, her granddaughter said.

Hull said a medical complication that stopped her from driving prevented her from getting a license and up until this year, she never registered to vote.

"I wasn’t able to get here to help her register for the presidential election," Lattimore-Mbanefo, who lives in California said.

With all eyes on the Peach State as the Senate’s fate lies in Georgian’s hands, Elsie’s voter status changed about a month ago when her daughter helped her get a state ID.

Then Wednesday, with her family by her side, Ms. Elsie’s voice was heard.

That’s just one of a few things Elsie celebrates as the year ends.

In March, she contracted and beat COVID-19

"I promised God if he brought me back to the community I’d do my civic duty," she told FOX 5.

"Even when she went to vote she had on her mask and said 'baby don't get too close now,' Lattimore Mbanefo said.

The candidates are busy making final pushes for votes like Elsie’s. Senators David Purdue & Kelly Loeffler released a joint Christmas message and their challenger’s Jon Ossoff and Reverend Rafael Warnok assisted with the annual Hosea helps holiday event.

