81-year-old killed in Athens car crash

An 81-year-old man died Saturday in Athens-Clarke County after crossing lanes and into the path of a car being driven by a teenager.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the 81-year-old was driving a Buick Regal going westbound on Harve Mathis Road and tried to cross the road and pulled out in front of a

Jeep being driven by a 19-year-old. The two cars crashed into each other, killing the 81-year-old at the scene.

A 77-year-old woman was in the passenger seat of the Buick and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 19-year-old suffered minor injuries and a separate 19-year-old passenger possibly broke her hand.

