81-year-old DeKalb County man with dementia missing, police asking for help

An 81-year-old disabled man is missing in DeKalb County and the police department is asking the public to help find him.

Robert Slaton, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at approximately 9:45 a.m. June 21 in the 4100 block of Glenwood Road in Decatur.

He was wearing a long-sleeve, blue, flannel shirt and black and white checkers.

If you have seen Slaton, please call the DeKalb County Police at 770-724-7710.

