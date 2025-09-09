Expand / Collapse search

80-year-old woman fatally struck along Cobb Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 9, 2025 7:54pm EDT
Kennesaw
The Brief

    • Mildred Hughes, 80, was killed in a collision on Cobb Parkway while walking southbound.
    • The driver, Chris Durland, stopped the vehicle at 1975 Cobb Parkway after the crash.
    • Police are seeking information from the public to aid the ongoing investigation.

KENNESAW, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman early Monday morning on Cobb Parkway.

What we know:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit said the collision happened around 5:13 a.m. at Crater Lake Drive. Investigators said Mildred Hughes of Kennesaw was walking southbound on Cobb Parkway when she was struck by a gray 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Chris Durland of Kennesaw, brought the SUV to a controlled stop at 1975 Cobb Parkway.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation. 

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.

