80-year-old woman fatally struck along Cobb Parkway
KENNESAW, Ga. - Cobb County police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman early Monday morning on Cobb Parkway.
What we know:
The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit said the collision happened around 5:13 a.m. at Crater Lake Drive. Investigators said Mildred Hughes of Kennesaw was walking southbound on Cobb Parkway when she was struck by a gray 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.
The driver, identified as 46-year-old Chris Durland of Kennesaw, brought the SUV to a controlled stop at 1975 Cobb Parkway.
Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
What we don't know:
The case remains under investigation.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.
The Source: The Cobb County Police Department provided the details for this article.