80-year-old woman fatally struck along Cobb Parkway

The Brief Mildred Hughes, 80, was killed in a collision on Cobb Parkway while walking southbound. The driver, Chris Durland, stopped the vehicle at 1975 Cobb Parkway after the crash. Police are seeking information from the public to aid the ongoing investigation.



Cobb County police are investigating a crash that killed an 80-year-old woman early Monday morning on Cobb Parkway.

What we know:

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit said the collision happened around 5:13 a.m. at Crater Lake Drive. Investigators said Mildred Hughes of Kennesaw was walking southbound on Cobb Parkway when she was struck by a gray 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver, identified as 46-year-old Chris Durland of Kennesaw, brought the SUV to a controlled stop at 1975 Cobb Parkway.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.