8-year-old girl shot in Bibb County

Deputies in Bibb County are investigating after a young child was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Friday.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said an 8-year-old girl was driven to Navicent Health Medical Center after being shot.

After a brief investigation, deputies determined the girl was shot inside a home in the 2300 block of Ballard Drive just before 4 p.m. Friday.

The girl was listed in critical condition as of early Friday evening.

Investigators are trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

