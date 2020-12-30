8-year-old Atlanta girl writes 2nd book with help from younger sister

COVID-19 may have put a lot of things on hold last year, but it also inspired many people to get busy.

One of those people is 8-year-old Selah Thompson.

FOX 5 met Selah in 2019 when she told us about her book "Penelope the Pirate Princess."

She's back now with a little help from her 4-year-old sister Syrai.

The new book is titled "Penelope the Pirate Princess and the Very Bad Case of the Glitter Spot Dots."

Selah's father Khalil Thompson explains that the book is based on the novel coronavirus from a child's point of view. Selah says they decided to compare COVID-19 to glitter because it can get everywhere if you're not careful.

The family usually has a book drive each year, but due to social distance guidelines, some adjustments had to be made.

Selah and her family visited Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and donated books, to make sure that their book drive happened one way or another.

To learn more about Selah's initiative and to purchase her book click here.

