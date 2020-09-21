8-year-old amputee receives Iron Man bionic arm

An 8-year-old amputee received a "super" gift.

Sam Halperm, of Lynnfield Massachusetts, was fitted with a custom-made Iron Man prosthetic, manufactured by Open Bionics.

Footage shows the 8-year-old testing out his new, Marvel-themed “Hero Arm” after fitting at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

According to Open Bionics, Sam had to have both his legs and his right hand amputated after contracting a rare strep infection in 2018.

“Having a hand that is functioning more as a traditional hand that you or I might have improves his quality of life significantly,” said Sam’s mother, Michelle.

She said the arm allows him to hold a baseball bat, as well as pick up small objects, something which he wasn’t able to do.

“He’s living life and we can’t ask for anything more,” she added.