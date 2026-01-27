Expand / Collapse search

8 arrested after Atlanta police recover stolen gear, firearms and drugs

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 27, 2026 4:07pm EST
Atlanta
Item seized during search at Atlanta apartment. 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police seized 11 firearms, stolen police equipment and drugs during an apartment raid this month. 
    • Police say the complex is a known hot spot for car theft activity.
    • Eight people were detained during the search and gang-related charges are being pursued.

ATLANTA - Eight people were arrested this month after police raided a southwest Atlanta apartment and recovered large amounts of stolen property, guns and drugs. 
 

What we know:

The search happened in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW on Jan. 15.

Investigators said the location is a known crime hot spot, linked explicitly to car break-ins. Many investigations into stolen electronics and vehicles have led back to the area.

Most recently, a stolen Hyundai and a Kia were traced back to the address.

The search included members of the SWAT, robbery, and gang units who assisted. 

Items recovered

During the search, law enforcement recovered the following:

  • 11 firearms
  • 3 tasers
  • 3 firearm switches
  • 10.85 oz. of MDMA
  • 87 grams of marijuana
  • Stolen property, including police equipment

Officials contacted the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after young children were found to be living in the apartment. 
Gang-related charges are being pursued in the case. 

Arrests

The following people were arrested:

- Stancer Crowder, 23, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon. 

- Johntre Staggers, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. 

- Terry Tolbert, 18, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction and a charge from Union City for entering autos. 

- Christopher Murrah, 17, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. 

- Malik Brown, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a first-time offender. 

- Corey Baldwin, 21, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. 

- Angela Smith, 33, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and evidence tampering. 

- Deangelo Terry, 17,  is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. He is also charged with theft by receiving and financial transaction fraud. 

Image 1 of 4

Police detain 8 during search at Atlanta apartment  (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Further information about the stolen cars or any of the other stolen property was not provided.

It is unclear where the police equipment was stolen from. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from an Atlanta Police Department release. 

