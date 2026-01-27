8 arrested after Atlanta police recover stolen gear, firearms and drugs
ATLANTA - Eight people were arrested this month after police raided a southwest Atlanta apartment and recovered large amounts of stolen property, guns and drugs.
What we know:
The search happened in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW on Jan. 15.
Investigators said the location is a known crime hot spot, linked explicitly to car break-ins. Many investigations into stolen electronics and vehicles have led back to the area.
Most recently, a stolen Hyundai and a Kia were traced back to the address.
The search included members of the SWAT, robbery, and gang units who assisted.
Items recovered
During the search, law enforcement recovered the following:
- 11 firearms
- 3 tasers
- 3 firearm switches
- 10.85 oz. of MDMA
- 87 grams of marijuana
- Stolen property, including police equipment
Officials contacted the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after young children were found to be living in the apartment.
Gang-related charges are being pursued in the case.
Arrests
The following people were arrested:
- Stancer Crowder, 23, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
- Johntre Staggers, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.
- Terry Tolbert, 18, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction and a charge from Union City for entering autos.
- Christopher Murrah, 17, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.
- Malik Brown, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a first-time offender.
- Corey Baldwin, 21, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.
- Angela Smith, 33, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and evidence tampering.
- Deangelo Terry, 17, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. He is also charged with theft by receiving and financial transaction fraud.
Police detain 8 during search at Atlanta apartment (Atlanta Police Department)
What we don't know:
Further information about the stolen cars or any of the other stolen property was not provided.
It is unclear where the police equipment was stolen from.
The Source: Information in this report comes from an Atlanta Police Department release.