8 arrested after Atlanta police recover stolen gear, firearms and drugs

The Brief Atlanta police seized 11 firearms, stolen police equipment and drugs during an apartment raid this month. Police say the complex is a known hot spot for car theft activity. Eight people were detained during the search and gang-related charges are being pursued.



Eight people were arrested this month after police raided a southwest Atlanta apartment and recovered large amounts of stolen property, guns and drugs.



What we know:

The search happened in the 300 block of Fairburn Road SW on Jan. 15.

Investigators said the location is a known crime hot spot, linked explicitly to car break-ins. Many investigations into stolen electronics and vehicles have led back to the area.

Most recently, a stolen Hyundai and a Kia were traced back to the address.

The search included members of the SWAT, robbery, and gang units who assisted.

Items recovered

During the search, law enforcement recovered the following:

11 firearms

3 tasers

3 firearm switches

10.85 oz. of MDMA

87 grams of marijuana

Stolen property, including police equipment

Officials contacted the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services after young children were found to be living in the apartment.

Gang-related charges are being pursued in the case.

Arrests

The following people were arrested:

- Stancer Crowder, 23, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction, and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

- Johntre Staggers, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.

- Terry Tolbert, 18, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering, obstruction and a charge from Union City for entering autos.

- Christopher Murrah, 17, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.

- Malik Brown, 22, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a first-time offender.

- Corey Baldwin, 21, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction.

- Angela Smith, 33, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and evidence tampering.

- Deangelo Terry, 17, is charged with trafficking MDMA, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, evidence tampering and obstruction. He is also charged with theft by receiving and financial transaction fraud.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police detain 8 during search at Atlanta apartment (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Further information about the stolen cars or any of the other stolen property was not provided.

It is unclear where the police equipment was stolen from.