78-year-old man with dementia missing in Clayton County

A 78-year-old Hampton man has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Vernon Holder left a home in the 11000 block of Promise Place around 5 p.m. Sept. 3 in a silver Kia Forte (GA tag BKP9867). He has not been heard from since and he left his cell phone at home.

He was last seen in the area of Mount Zion Road and Dorothy Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Holder is a victim of onset dementia and had a similar incident 2 years ago.

He is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, button-down shirt, khaki pants and blue sandals.

Officers canvassed the last known area and possibly visited areas but were unsuccessful in locating him.

If you see him, please contact the victim’s wife, Marva Holder at 404-422-2075 and also Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, EXT 8. If any officers come in contact, please reference CCPD Case Number #23048100 by Officer Flounory (NIC# M947581624).