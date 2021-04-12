76-year-old dies in Athens car crash, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said one person died in a collision on Saturday.
Authorities said ACCPD officers responded to a two-car accident on Gaines School Road and Barrington Place.
Police said 76-year-old Gail Wilder, from Athens, died after being rushed to the hospital.
Police said a 2003 Mercedes E320 with one occupant collied with a 2019 Toyota Highlander carrying four occupants.
Police said Wilder was in the Highlander.
The crash investigation is ongoing, officials said.
This is the ninth fatal crash this year in Athens-Clarke County, police said.
