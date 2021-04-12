76-year-old dies in Athens car crash, police say

Athens-Clarke County police said one person died in a collision on Saturday.

Authorities said ACCPD officers responded to a two-car accident on Gaines School Road and Barrington Place.

Police said 76-year-old Gail Wilder, from Athens, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Police said a 2003 Mercedes E320 with one occupant collied with a 2019 Toyota Highlander carrying four occupants.

Police said Wilder was in the Highlander.

The crash investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is the ninth fatal crash this year in Athens-Clarke County, police said.

