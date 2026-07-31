$74K cash, guns, and fentanyl seized in Athens drug bust

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A coordinated multi-agency drug investigation in Athens led to the seizure of tens of thousands of dollars in cash, multiple firearms, and a trafficking quantity of fentanyl, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

The backstory:

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force concluded a targeted investigation into a fentanyl distribution operation running throughout Athens.

The task force worked in tandem with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s Gang Unit, Traffic Unit, and K-9 Unit to carry out targeted traffic stops and execute search warrants at properties linked to the suspect.

Investigators executed three search warrants across the area.

During the search operations, officers recovered a substantial haul of illegal narcotics, weapons, and assets tied to the distribution enterprise.

In total, authorities seized:

A trafficking quantity of fentanyl

Approximately $74,000 in U.S. currency

Four firearms

Four vehicles used in the furtherance of the drug trafficking operation

Police arrested Darren Turner, 56, of Athens, in connection with the illegal enterprise. He is charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person – convicted felon.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information regarding illegal drug activity in the area to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department Drug Tip Line at 706-613-3297.