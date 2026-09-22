70-year-old woman killed in Rome pedestrian crash, police say

The Brief Sandra Lee Fincher, 70, of Rome, died Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in the 1900 block of Shorter Avenue At the request of the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, police are asking for the public's help to locate Fincher's family members. The Rome Police Department’s Accident Investigation Team and Traffic Unit are investigating the deadly crash.



A 70-year-old woman died on Tuesday morning after being hit by a car on Shorter Avenue in Rome, and police are now asking for help finding her next of kin.

What we know:

According to the Rome Police Department, the deadly crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Shorter Avenue.

Authorities said the crash involved a white car and a pedestrian, identified as Sandra Lee Fincher, 70, of Rome. Fincher died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

Members of the Rome Police Department's Accident Investigation Team and Traffic Unit responded to process the scene, resulting in periodic traffic delays along Shorter Avenue Tuesday morning. At the request of the Floyd County Coroner’s Office, officers are asking anyone with information regarding Fincher's family to contact authorities.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding what led to the crash or if the driver faces criminal charges.

Authorities have not identified the driver of the white car.