Former Georgia prison guard caught with meth, weapons

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The Brief Federal prosecutors charged former Georgia prison guard Mark Edward Jeffery on Sept. 8 after law enforcement found drugs and weapons in his vehicle. Officers discovered methamphetamine, heroin, two loaded guns and drug packaging equipment during a Gordon County search of Jeffery's car. Jeffery previously served five years in prison for smuggling methamphetamine into Hays State Prison while working as a corrections officer.



A former Georgia corrections officer faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison following his arrest on new federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

What we know:

Mark Edward Jeffery, 41, of Calhoun, Georgia, appeared in federal court after a grand jury indicted him on Sept. 8 for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and weapons offenses.

A Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputy found Jeffery sleeping inside a vehicle on Feb. 11, 2025.

A search revealed a bag of colored pills in Jeffery's pocket, along with bags of methamphetamine, heroin, two loaded handguns, a digital scale and empty packaging bags inside the vehicle.

Jeffery previously worked as a state corrections officer at Hays State Prison in Trion, Georgia.

Authorities caught him smuggling cellphones, chargers and methamphetamine into the prison in February 2018.

He pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking in April 2019 and served five years in federal prison.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the trial date for the charges listed in the grand jury indictment.