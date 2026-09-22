5 arrested, 1 wanted in Troup County car part theft ring

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The Brief Troup County investigators have arrested five suspects following an investigation into auto-part thefts and property damage in West Point. Authorities are actively searching for a sixth suspect, Adam Davis, who faces burglary charges in connection with the case. The Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division confirmed the investigation remains active.



Five people are in custody and deputies are searching for a sixth suspect after car parts were stolen and damaged at a West Point storage location, according to the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Earlier this month, investigators with the Troup County Sheriff's Office received information regarding multiple thefts and property damage on Peabody Road in West Point. Officials reported that car parts were removed from several vehicles stored at the site.

After an investigation, Troup County deputies arrested Jonathan Spradlin, 36, of LaGrange, Jeremy Mathis, 37, of West Point, Brooke Neese, 37, of LaGrange, Nicholas Browning, 42, of West Point, and Douglas Morris.

Spradlin, Mathis and Neese were charged with criminal damage to property and theft by taking.

Browning was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, and Morris was charged with burglary and arrested in neighboring Chambers County.

Deputies identified a sixth suspect, Adam Davis, who is currently not in custody. Davis is wanted on burglary charges tied to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed the total financial value of the stolen vehicle parts or estimated cost of property damage.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case or the whereabouts of Davis to contact the Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616.